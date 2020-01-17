|
|
David F. Bitonti
1941-2019
David (Dave) Fredrick Bitonti, age 78, passed away December 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Dave was born July 22, 1941 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the only child of Louis and Dora Andre Bitonti. After high school, Dave joined the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator. He later joined the Air Force Reserves, ultimately achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Additionally, he served as Principal Operations Inspector with the Federal Aviation Administration. Prior to retirement, he worked as a consultant for Flight Safety International. Dave continued his travels around the world, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his passion for education and his gift for great advice, as well as his generosity and kind-hearted nature.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three children: David Bitonti, Jr., of San Diego, CA; Gina Moore (Cody) of Schertz, TX; Louis Bitonti of Austin, TX; and grandchildren, Lindsay Moore and Kyle Moore. A brief memorial with military honors will be held at the Houston National Cemetery on February 7 at 2:15 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020