Sparkman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1029 South Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
(972) 238-7855
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Communion
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
6900 Lawndale St
Houston, TX
David Bratton Jr.


1937 - 2019
David Bratton Jr. Obituary
David Jonathan Bratton, Jr.
1937-2019
"SOFTLY CALL THE MUSTER"
David Jonathan Bratton, Jr. born August 27, 1937 in Houston passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 in Dallas.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sparkman Funeral Home 1029 S. Greenville Ave. Richardson, TX 75081. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Church of the Holy Communion with Fr. Canon Charles Camlin officiating 17405 Muirfield Dr. Dallas, TX 75287. Interment will be 1:30pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale 6900 Lawndale St. Houston, TX 77023

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in David's name to the Church of the Holy Communion or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019
