|
|
David Jonathan Bratton, Jr.
1937-2019
"SOFTLY CALL THE MUSTER"
David Jonathan Bratton, Jr. born August 27, 1937 in Houston passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 in Dallas.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sparkman Funeral Home 1029 S. Greenville Ave. Richardson, TX 75081. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Church of the Holy Communion with Fr. Canon Charles Camlin officiating 17405 Muirfield Dr. Dallas, TX 75287. Interment will be 1:30pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale 6900 Lawndale St. Houston, TX 77023
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in David's name to the Church of the Holy Communion or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019