|
|
David Earl Byers
1938-2019
David Earl Byers, 81, loving husband, Daddy, and Pappy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 3, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born July 27, 1938 in Austonio, Texas.
David served honorably in the U.S. Army, owned Byers Masonry until retirement 24 years ago, and was a devoted member and trustee of Central Baptist Church. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, as well as driving his tractor and tending to his cattle at his place in the country.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dianne Churchwell Byers; his sons, David Byers Jr., Dane Byers and his wife, Erin, and his daughter Dee Ann McLarney and her husband, Kevin. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren who were the light of his life, Luke, Carly & Lyndi Byers, Georgia & Wilson Byers, and Elle, Lane & Kaitlin McLarney. He is also survived by his brother, Ottis Byers; and sisters Juana Burnett and Jo Hayman. David was preceded in death by his son, Darin Ethan Byers, by his parents, Charlie & Hazel Byers, and by his brothers, Charles & Billy Byers.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 5-8:00 PM and funeral services will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. His dear friend, Dr. Larry Maddox, will officiate. Pallbearers: Lee Alexander, Ron Carroll, Brad Cromeens, Stan Harris, Jon Mitton, Kenneth Myers, Trino Peña, Stewart Simpson. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Carlos, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019