1/
David Charles Willard
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Charles Willard
1955-2020
David Charles Willard, age 64, passed away suddenly on June 8, 2020, at Elizabeth Gardens Care Home, Sugarland, TX. Born July 10, 1955, in Tacoma, WA. Survived by parents, Dr. Robert & Mrs. Emma Willard; sister, Barbara (Rod) Foster, all based in the Twin Cities/Minneapolis, MN area, and cousins. Also survived by best friend, Jeffrey Stern of Houston, TX. Following college at the University of South Florida and later law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston, TX, David practiced law and eventually ran his own law practice in Lafayette, LA, for 14 years and later returned to live in the Houston area. David was an accomplished attorney in better days and made his family proud. David was always willing to help the underdog and was a loyal Minnesota Vikings football fan. The Eagles' music was his favorite, and David attended several of their concerts which included his sister. David played soccer in high school and that love of soccer continued into adulthood as he coached younger players. Jeff Stern was David's friend since law school and together they were a force and could have been brothers. A private family burial service has taken place at the Willard family site located at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton, MA. A celebration of life has been delayed due to Covid19. Memorials may be made to donor's choice: arrangements with Esperanza Funeral Home, Houston, TX www.GILLBROTHERS.com, Mpls, MN

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-6088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gill Brothers Funeral Directors Southwest Minneapolis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved