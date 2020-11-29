David Charles Willard
1955-2020
David Charles Willard, age 64, passed away suddenly on June 8, 2020, at Elizabeth Gardens Care Home, Sugarland, TX. Born July 10, 1955, in Tacoma, WA. Survived by parents, Dr. Robert & Mrs. Emma Willard; sister, Barbara (Rod) Foster, all based in the Twin Cities/Minneapolis, MN area, and cousins. Also survived by best friend, Jeffrey Stern of Houston, TX. Following college at the University of South Florida and later law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston, TX, David practiced law and eventually ran his own law practice in Lafayette, LA, for 14 years and later returned to live in the Houston area. David was an accomplished attorney in better days and made his family proud. David was always willing to help the underdog and was a loyal Minnesota Vikings football fan. The Eagles' music was his favorite, and David attended several of their concerts which included his sister. David played soccer in high school and that love of soccer continued into adulthood as he coached younger players. Jeff Stern was David's friend since law school and together they were a force and could have been brothers. A private family burial service has taken place at the Willard family site located at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton, MA. A celebration of life has been delayed due to Covid19. Memorials may be made to donor's choice: arrangements with Esperanza Funeral Home, Houston, TX www.GILLBROTHERS.com
, Mpls, MN