Earthman Southwest Funeral Home
12555 South Kirkwood
Stafford, TX 77477
(281) 240-3300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Southwest Funeral Home
12555 South Kirkwood
Stafford, TX 77477
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Earthman Southwest Funeral Home
12555 South Kirkwood
Stafford, TX 77477
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Sugar Land, TX
David Duane Brittain Sr.


1941 - 2020
David Duane Brittain Sr. Obituary
David Duane Brittain Sr.
1941-2020
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Dave passed away on January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a life well lived. He will be profoundly missed by his wife of 57 years Carol, his sons David D. Brittain, Jr., Eric M. Brittain (wife Tricia Ochoa Brittain) and his favorite daughter Karen Painter (husband Dr. Timothy J. Painter). He will be especially missed by his grandchildren David "Trey", Michael, Zachary, Timothy "T.J.", Alexander, Thomas, Meghan, Caroline and Caleb with whom he shared immense love and joy. Extended family who share our love and loss include Veronica Kahanek Brittain and David and Doris Painter.
Funeral services are entrusted to Earthman Funeral Home South.Visitation from 5 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday January 14 at Earthman with the Rosary at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Texas on Wednesday January 15 at 11 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
