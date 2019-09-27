Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Memorial Park - Spring-Klein - Tomball
9714 FM 2920
Tomball, TX 77375
(281) 320-2674
For more information about
David Egan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial
16131 Champion Forest Drive
Spring, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Egan


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Egan Obituary
David Egan
1982-2019
David Joseph Egan, 37, of Smyrna, GA, passed away September 18, 2019.  He was born August 15, 1982, in Houston, Texas to Richard Egan and the late Karen Kelly Egan. David grew up in Spring, Texas with many weekend family trips to Lake Livingston.  David was first chair trumpet in band and an avid golfer from a young age, winning golf tournaments against men who had played their entire lives.  David attended Texas Tech where he earned both a degree in Finance and an MBA one year later. David was a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, where he enjoyed the tailgates and parties with his PIKE brothers.
David was employed by Lockheed Martin for 13 years in both Fort Worth, Texas and Marietta, Georgia where he served several financial positions supporting the C-130, F-16 and F-35 program and was a graduate of the Lockheed Martin Finance Leadership Development Program.  David was clever and ardent at work, finding financial research both rewarding and enjoyable.
David will be remembered as a fun-loving guy who was often the life of the party. He was an ace golfer who loved his weekend rounds with friends and his family golf tournaments. David enjoyed deep conversations about everything from finance to politics to life in general.  His intensity was lightened by a smile that made his eyes sparkle and a friendly demeanor that made him approachable and easy-going.  He was both a trusted confidant and a mischievous cohort to many.  David will be sorely missed by his family and all those lives who he touched throughout the years.
He is survived by his father, Richard Egan; and brother, Michael Egan.
Services will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial in Spring, Texas at 10:00 a.m.  Burial will follow at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery and is open to any who would like to attend. 
Donations in David's name can be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch at www.calfarley.org/boysranch/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.