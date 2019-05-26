|
|
David Carroll Ehrhardt
1953-2019
GALVESTON: David Carroll Ehrhardt, 66, of Galveston, died suddenly at his home on Monday, May 20th.
He is survived by his beloved wife Claire Wilkins Ehrhardt; his children Dustin Coury, Ryan Wilkins and wife Natalie, Nan Wilkins Pollock and husband Zade; and his much-loved grandbaby Sloane Pollock.
David so loved his Ehrhardt family, sisters Sarah and husband Steve Warren, Nancy and husband Curtis Cole, brother Paul and wife Susan Ehrhardt and his Cordell family.
David loved his Silk Stocking neighbors, his historic home in his adopted city of Galveston, his Memorial High School friends, his Longhorns and his World Champion Houston Astros.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Satori School, 2503 Sealy, Galveston, Texas, 77550 or satorischool.net.
A Celebration of David's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Bienville Social, 323 23rd St. Galveston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019