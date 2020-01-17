|
|
David Kendall Elliott
1946-2020
David Kendall Elliott, 73, of Houston passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Kendall L. Elliott and Iva Lea Howell Elliott. David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Danny Elliott. Left to cherish his precious memory are his wife, Kathy Elliott; daughter, Dana Kay Woolard; grandchildren, Austin, Kymbra and Dennon and four great grandchildren.
David was a man of honor that was genuine and generous. He had an adventurous spirit and loved anything nature, wildlife and the great outdoors. David spoke his mind and was unapologetic about it. He was skilled in many areas, especially in architectural design and engineering. He participated in his beloved rodeo in which he held two championships in bareback riding. David was also very proud of the time he worked at Baylor College of Medicine with the CV team under Dr. Michael DeBakey.
David proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. History was his passion and he was well versed in the American and Civil War history. He was known to many as being a marshmallow with a lot of hard bark. David mastered many sports of his ancestors including bow hunting and hawking. His kind and gentle spirit will be missed.
David's family would like to extend a special Thank You to: Amber Smithers, Houston Hospice, Dr. Lux and Staff, Dr. Salem and Staff, The Pucel Family, Eric Dupree and Chaplain Dan Danford.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Houston Humane Society.
A celebration to honor the life for David will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Clayton Funeral Home Chapel, 5530 W Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Dan Danford officiating. The honorary pallbearers will be John Brewster, Roger Gregg, Eric Dupree, Rudy Cevantes and Austin Brown. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020