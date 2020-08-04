David Figari
1939-2020
David Figari Jr, better known as Dave, passed away at the age of 81 on August 1st, 2020 at home in The Woodlands, Texas.
Dave was born on Galveston Island on February 16th 1939 to Dave Figari Sr and Theresa Junemann Figari who raised him to be a giant among men. Dave attended and played football at SMU and Sam Houston State University to become an educator. He was a teacher and coach, quickly becoming a principal and administrator. His devotion to his students and staff dictated every decision he made in his over 40 year career in the school business.
Dave loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and football, but there is nothing he loved more than his recliner and his family, especially his grandkids.
Dave, or the Big Fig as so many knew him, is survived by the love of his life, his precious wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Scaperlanda Figari—who he went to the 8th grade carnival with and knew he was going to marry on the 3rd date. DAD is being remembered by his 4 children and their spouses. PAPA will be forever loved by his 14 grandchildren and 3, almost 4 greats! And BROTHER will be forever missed by his siblings "mate" and "sissy"
Due to social distancing efforts, there will be a private mass to honor Dave's life. We wish more than anything that all who have ever encountered him could be there to celebrate. Go to dignitymemorial.com
to find the link to streamed services on Wednesday, August 5th
Please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in lieu of flowers to keep Dave's love for the kids flowing, and have a beer and some Blue Bell ice cream in fond remembrance.