David Franke

1938-2020

May 4, 1938 –

October 28, 2020

A Long Lifetime as an

Activist, Writer, Editor,

and Explorer



David Monroe Franke, 82, of Houston, Texas and Winchester, VA suffered a heart attack early in the morning of October 28th and died later that day at Winchester Medical Center.

David Franke was one of the founders of the modern conservative movement. He was co-founder of the first conservative youth organization, the National Student Committee for the Loyalty Oath in 1959, which became the catalyst for future youth activism, including Students for Goldwater for Vice President at the 1960 Republican Convention in Chicago. He was a co-organizer of the founding meeting of Young Americans for Freedom at William F. Buckley Jr.'s family estate in Sharon, Connecticut, September 1960.

Franke wrote for many influential conservative publications, including National Review and Human Events. He was the author or co-author of numerous books. He co-authored with Richard A. Viguerie America's Right Turn: How Conservatives Used New and Alternative Media to Take Power, an examination of how conservatives bypassed the establishment media to help elect Ronald Reagan and Republican majorities in Congress.

David married Holly Lambro of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., where they had met during the Goldwater campaign. They had a daughter, Melissa, who later graduated from Harvard University (B.A.) and the University of Pennsylvania (M.A.). David and Holly were divorced in 1987.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store