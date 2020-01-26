|
David Samuel Gallant
1939-2020
David Samuel Gallant, beloved Uncle and friend, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a seven-year battle with colon cancer. He was born in Latexo, Texas on September 21, 1939 to David Samuel Gallant, Sr. and Wessie Bowman Gallant. After graduating from Crockett High School in 1957, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University. In 1961 he moved to Houston and began what would become his vocation: teaching English language and literature. After teaching at F. M. Black Junior High School and Lee Senior High School in Houston, David returned to Sam Houston State University, where he taught and earned his master's degree in 1967. After several years of teaching at Lamar University in Beaumont, he took an opportunity to go to Northern Illinois University, where he taught and earned his Ph.D. in English Literature in 1982. He ended his teaching career at San Jacinto College, where he served as Chairman of Language Arts for 11 years. He was a gifted, dedicated teacher and mentor to many. It was his greatest hope that he was able to help a large number of young people achieve their educational goals. David had a special talent for making lifelong friends, and he cherished his friends and relatives. He also loved music, reading, art, history and travel. His memory for detail made him an exceptional conversationalist. Following his retirement in 1997, David moved back to Latexo, restored the family home, and took an active leadership role in the community. He served as the organist at First United Methodist Church of Crockett, as he had at several other churches at earlier times in his life. David was a member of the Houston County Historical Commission and served as President of the organization for five years, helping to secure many historical markers and designations in Houston County. He was a member of the Grapeland Public Library Board and served as Chairman for ten years. David edited twelve books of poetry written by Janet Piper, his beloved professor at Sam Houston State University, whom he considered his intellectual mother. He helped found the Wilma Foote Music Club, named in honor of his boyhood organ teacher. He was a proud member of The Sons of the Republic of Texas.
David was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lorraine Gallant Beard and Jimmie Gallant Spence, and nephew, Paul Allen Beard. He is survived by niece, Karen Beard Jones and husband, Mike Temple of Houston, Texas, nephew, John Spence and wife, Belinda of Missouri City, Texas, and niece, Kristen Spence Turner and husband, Mike of Manvel, Texas. Also surviving many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Jessica, Alice, Christina and Chaplain Marty from Traditions Hospice for the care, understanding and support provided to us over the past two years. We are also grateful to Sue Murray, Delcina Taylor, and Pauline Willis for their excellent around-the-clock, end-of-life care during the past two months. Our most sincere and heartfelt thanks go to Wanda Burney who served as David's live-in housekeeper, cook and caregiver for the last several years of his life. Without you, Wanda, we could never have fulfilled David's wish to die, at peace, in the same farmhouse where he was born. And last, but not least, thank you to Chester Rosson, the most loyal and devoted friend a person could possibly have.
A Memorial Service to celebrate David's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church of Crockett, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.??
In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be directed to Piney Woods Fine Arts Association, Arts in Education, P.O. Box 1213, Crockett, TX 75835.
Online condolences may be made at www.callawayallee.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020