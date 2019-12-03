|
|
David Issac Gertner
1918-2019
David Isaac Gertner, passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2019, six weeks prior to his 102nd birthday. Born on January 12, 1918, in the Bronx, NY to Celia and Isadore Gertner. A proud veteran, David served in WWII as a Major in the US Army OSC Field Artillery, Unit 784th. He met the love of his life, Jean Gertner from Paterson, New Jersey in the Catskills. David and his family moved to Houston in 1965 and was known as the oldest living insurance agent, finally retiring at 94. He was also known as "Dad in Charge" at his son's music venues, the SkyBar and SportsBar.
A brilliant, witty and debonair gentleman who loved life and his family, he was always a huge part of his children lives. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Jean of 51 years, adored brother Gilbert Gertner and sisters Ruth Terk and Roslyn Rosenthal. He is survived by his devoted children Cindy Gertner and Scott Gertner, grandson Aaron Gertner and adoring nieces, nephews and friends who loved and cherished him
A member of Beth Yeshurun Synagogue, he will always be missed for his sense of humor, wit and love of family.
Graveside services will be held at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery 1037 N. Post Oak Rd. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00pm, officiated by Rabbi Brian Strauss.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor David's memory with donations to Jewish Family Services or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019