David Everette Gibson1938-2020David Everette Gibson, born to William Preston and Martha Napier Gibson, November 24, 1938 in Madison, WV., completed his final tour of duty on July 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters.David proudly served his country in the United States Army for 20 years, and the Houston Post Office for 27 years.He is survived by his five children; Collene Keating, Correne Seiter (Kenny), Jeffrey Gibson, James Gibson, and Davvene Cheek (Steven), seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.GO REST HIGH ON THAT MOUNTAIN SON, YOUR WORK ON EARTH IS DONE.The family will receive guests for public viewing and visitation, Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1PM - 5PM at Cypress- Fairbanks Funeral Home, 9926 Jones Rd, Houston, Texas 77065. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 5PM. Flowers, and memorial can be sent to the funeral home.