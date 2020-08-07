1/1
David Gibson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Everette Gibson
1938-2020
David Everette Gibson, born to William Preston and Martha Napier Gibson, November 24, 1938 in Madison, WV., completed his final tour of duty on July 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters.
David proudly served his country in the United States Army for 20 years, and the Houston Post Office for 27 years.
He is survived by his five children; Collene Keating, Correne Seiter (Kenny), Jeffrey Gibson, James Gibson, and Davvene Cheek (Steven), seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
GO REST HIGH ON THAT MOUNTAIN SON, YOUR WORK ON EARTH IS DONE.
The family will receive guests for public viewing and visitation, Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1PM - 5PM at Cypress- Fairbanks Funeral Home, 9926 Jones Rd, Houston, Texas 77065. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 5PM. Flowers, and memorial can be sent to the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Cypress- Fairbanks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Cypress- Fairbanks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved