David Graessle
1947 - 2020
David Graessle
1947-2020
...husband, father, brother, pilot and tinkerer lost his battle with cancer at his home in New Ulm, TX surrounded by his family and the land he loved.
Dave was born in Cincinnati, OH and served with the U. S. Army Screaming Eagles in Hue, Vietnam. He became an accomplished cabinet-maker before moving fully into his first love: technical instruction with Hycel Medical. Ultimately, he turned his love of computers into a life-long business through DGA Houston.
He had many associations you might know him by: most notably Hot Sauce Man at Lopez Restaurant and KI5MU at Ham Radio Field Days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations. Read more about his life and leave a message at www.lagrangefunerals.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Koenig-Strickland Funeral Home
208 W Pearl St
La Grange, TX 78945
(979) 968-3121
