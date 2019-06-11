Home

Shiva
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Czech Center Museum
4920 San Jacinto St
Houston,, TX
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church Cathedral
1117 Texas Avenue
Houston, TX
Dr. David H. Miller


1945 - 2019
Dr. David H. Miller Obituary
David H. Miller, MD
1945-2019
David H. Miller, MD was born August 30, 1945 and died Saturday, June 1, 2019.
A shiva ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 6:30 pm at the Czech Center Museum - 4920 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004.
Funeral will be Saturday, June 29 at 10 am at Christ Church Cathedral - 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002.
Colorful clothing and deerstalker caps welcome.
A full obituary to follow. Please share your stories of David with us by emailing [email protected]
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 11, 2019
