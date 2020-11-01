David Holder

1942-2020

David Holder passed away on October 24th, 2020 after a mercifully short battle with cancer. He was greeted at the gates that Saturday afternoon, Jack Daniels in hand, by his parents Louis & Louise Holder and his younger sister Elizabeth along with too many very dear friends, family, fishing & hunting buddies.

He leaves quite the legacy from his wife of 60 years, Blanch to their four daughters and their families... Tricia with her children Daniel (Britney), Allysa, Sam and granddaughter Hayleigh Ann; Page & Tim with their children Tiffany (Dustin), Virginia (Stephen), Amy (Darren), David, Courtney & Hunter (Madison) and grandchildren Landon, Emma, Lily, Hazel, Mark and Olivia; Debi & Bobby with their children Ashton, Shelby (Andrei), Jordan (Joe), Blake (Alyssa), Cameron (Olivia) and grandsons Cooper, Cade & Clayton; Amy & John with their daughter Saylor; and his beloved and currently distraught labradoodle Molly. He also leaves his baby sister Deborah Payne, brother-in-law Ken Cunningham and many nieces, nephews and cousins with whom he stayed close as well as his daughters' circle of friends whom he looked upon as his own.

David was born August 7th, 1942 in Fort Worth, Texas to Louis & Louise Holder and spent his younger childhood running amuck there with his cousins, this is where David's love of hunting and fishing began and continued when they later settled in Midland, Tx. This is also where he met the love of his life, Blanch. After biding his time for months, in the Fall of 1959 David took his shot and asked Blanch to dance at a social. They eloped August 6, 1960 to Mexico at just 17 years of age, moved into married housing at Texas A&M and never looked back. It was soon after the birth of Tricia that one of David's journalism professors referred him to a newspaper advertising job in Hobbs, NM... this move is what eventually landed David, Blanch, Tricia and the newest addition Page on Addison St. in Houston in 1965 working for the Houston Post.

From here David worked for Pace Productions doing a myriad of roles from purchasing an arcade, babysitting Ringling Bros Circus over a summer which his daughters absolutely loved, to traveling with the musical production HAIR. He moved from there to a fishing tackle rep firm that eventually bore his name, Dave Holder & Assoc. and combining his passion for all things fishing & hunting and experience in commercial productions, launched the Houston Fishing Show which celebrated it's 45th year this past March. Many in David's fishing industry circle are more like family to he and Blanch after so many years, another layer of aunts, uncles & cousins for his girls and now, their families.

David moved the family to Spring in 1980, spending the last 40 years between there, Jamaica Beach, POC, various hunting leases & fishing camps from Mexico to Hackberry to his absolute favorite place, Toledo Bend. He fostered this love of the outdoors, hunting & fishing with his daughters setting the bar for his son-in-laws, all passionate outdoorsmen whom accompanied David on many adventures. Spending time with his family somewhere on the water was one of his greatest joys.

David followed his dream by turning his love of the outdoors into a career that provided not just a roof but a life full of rich experiences for his large family. He taught them to embrace their sense of adventure, be fearless, take the leap, be resilient... he always had their back.

We will celebrate David Holder's next big adventure on November 7th at 2pm at Forest Park in The Woodlands with a reception to follow - unfortunately due to covid restrictions, only immediate family will attend in person but the service will be livestreamed (details below). There WILL BE a proper celebration as soon as we can safely do so.

And yes we do realize it's opening day of Hunting Season... he's definitely chuckling about that and his family cannot imagine a better way for his brethren to celebrate his life than from the hunting blind with a shot of whiskey, may your sights be straight and aim be true.

Found in David's wallet - by Robert Sexton.

"This I will remember, when the rest of life is through: the finest thing I've ever done is simply loving you."



