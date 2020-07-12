Dr. David J. Hyman
1955-2020
Dr. David J. Hyman of Houston, TX passed on June 22nd, 2020 at the age of 65. A selfless man, David served for decades as the Chief of General Internal Medicine at Ben Taub General Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, David met his beloved wife Yoko while attending medical school at New York University. David went on to complete an internal medicine residency at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX then fellowships in hypertension at the University of Texas Southwestern and preventative medicine at Stanford where he also earned a Master's in Public Health.
David and Yoko found their home in Houston, Texas where he served the people of Harris County at Ben Taub General Hospital for over three decades. A national leader in hypertension treatment and research, David prided himself on the generations of doctors he mentored through their careers.
He was a loving husband, father and brother. He is survived by his wife, children, sisters, beloved colleagues, and countless patients.
A testament to how much he was loved, hundreds of people attended his memorial on Sunday, June 28th, hosted online due to the current pandemic. The Department of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine will commemorate his legacy with the "David J. Hyman Lectureship", an annual conference on primary care of the medically underserved. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the aforementioned lectureship fund at DavidHymanMemorial.org
