David Ivy
1946 - 2020
DAVID LYNN IVY
Of Whitehall, originally of Lufkin,Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at age 73.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Veith) Ivy; loving son of the late Roscoe and Martha Jo Ivy; nephew of LaJune Bradley; brother of JoEllen (Mike) Bell and Jeanne (Bob) Flint; and brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and great uncle to a large, loving, extended family. Friends are welcome at the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or https://tunnel2towers.org. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
June 29, 2020
David and I were high school classmates. He was always such a pleasant and active person. He was a great, smart person and represented the best of Richfield.
Linda Wise
Friend
