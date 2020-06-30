David L. Ivy
1946-2020
DAVID LYNN IVY
Of Whitehall, originally of Lufkin,Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at age 73.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Veith) Ivy; loving son of the late Roscoe and Martha Jo Ivy; nephew of LaJune Bradley; brother of JoEllen (Mike) Bell and Jeanne (Bob) Flint; and brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and great uncle to a large, loving, extended family. Friends are welcome at the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or https://tunnel2towers.org. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.