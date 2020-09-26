1/1
Rev. David Jackson
1953 - 2020
He passed away on September 21, 2020. There will be a viewing on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home. There will be a viewing on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:00 noon - 5:00 PM at Palestine Missionary Baptist Church, Rosharon, Texas.
On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, there will be a visitation at 9:00 AM with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM at Word of Restoration International Church, 7620 FM 521 Rd., Rosharon, Texas 77583, Rev. Charles Perry, Pastor; Rev. Carl Grice, officiating and Rev. Nelson LaFleur, Evangelist. The interment will be held at Pilgrims, Knights and Daughters Cemetery, 1200 FM 1462 West, Rosharon, Texas 77583.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
SEP
28
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Palestine Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 AM
Word of Restoration International Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Word of Restoration International Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 25, 2020
TO THE FAMILY OF DAVID I SEND HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES AND SYMPATHY TO U AT THIS UR HOUR OF BEREAVEMENT. AND TO THE MCCOY AND HARRISON FUNERAL STAFF. I WORKED WITH DAVID AT THE FUNERAL FOR MORE THAN SIX YEARS. HE WAS A FUNNY PERSON. MAY U FIND PEACE AND COMFORT IN GOD NOW AND YEARS TO COME.
Lynne G
Coworker
