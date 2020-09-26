Rev. David Jackson1953-2020He passed away on September 21, 2020. There will be a viewing on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home. There will be a viewing on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:00 noon - 5:00 PM at Palestine Missionary Baptist Church, Rosharon, Texas.On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, there will be a visitation at 9:00 AM with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM at Word of Restoration International Church, 7620 FM 521 Rd., Rosharon, Texas 77583, Rev. Charles Perry, Pastor; Rev. Carl Grice, officiating and Rev. Nelson LaFleur, Evangelist. The interment will be held at Pilgrims, Knights and Daughters Cemetery, 1200 FM 1462 West, Rosharon, Texas 77583.