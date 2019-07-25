Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church Without Walls
5725 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church Without Walls
5725 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX
1966 - 2019
David Johnson Obituary
MR. DAVID ANTHONY JOHNSON
1966-2019
Mr. David Anthony Johnson, born March 15, 1966 in New Orleans, LA passed away July 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by both parents; Nathaniel and Ruth Johnson; daughter: Tamara Bowser. Survived by wife, Brigette, son: Jimmy; daughters: Dana and Danielle. A visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 a.m. at The Church Without Walls, 5725 Queenston Blvd, Houston, TX 77084. Pastor, Ralph Douglas West -Officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 25, 2019
