|
|
MR. DAVID ANTHONY JOHNSON
1966-2019
Mr. David Anthony Johnson, born March 15, 1966 in New Orleans, LA passed away July 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by both parents; Nathaniel and Ruth Johnson; daughter: Tamara Bowser. Survived by wife, Brigette, son: Jimmy; daughters: Dana and Danielle. A visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 a.m. at The Church Without Walls, 5725 Queenston Blvd, Houston, TX 77084. Pastor, Ralph Douglas West -Officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 25, 2019