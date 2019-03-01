David Mendel Keeper

1922-2019

David Mendel Keeper was born on August 9, 1922, in Houston, Texas, and after a brief illness died in San Antonio on February 23, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Seline H. Keeper, his parents Joseph Leon Keeper and Rose Bumar Keeper, his brother Samuel Dobry Keeper, and his sister Zelda Keeper Rick. He will be missed by his children, Paul, Lisa, Robert, Brian, Daniel, Eileen, Andrea, and Joe, their husbands and wives, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

David was born and raised in Houston and graduated from Rice Institute with an undergraduate and graduate degree in architecture. David was a commanding officer on a minesweeper in the South Pacific during WWII.

After three years in the South Pacific, David returned to the United States in 1946, with an honorable discharge. In 1949, he married Seline Hochman of Rosenberg, Texas.

He practiced architecture and owned Keeper Company, a design-build firm, in Houston with a specialty in hospitals and health care.

David retired and lived with Brian in Hunt, Texas, until David's untimely death on February 23, 2019. His family motto was "Keepers stick together."

A funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet Street, Houston, Texas. Additional details are available through www.austinnaturalfunerals.com.