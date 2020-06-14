David Lee Kelley

1936-2020

David Lee Kelley, of Houston, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born on April 24, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Buster Arnold Kelley and Magdalene Shepherd Kelley, David grew up in Gonzales and graduated from Gonzales High School. He attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering. Upon graduation, he went to work for Mobil Oil in Sweetwater, Texas, and in the early 60's returned to the University of Texas to pursue a Masters Degree. David then moved to Houston where he worked for Montsanto, followed by McRae Oil Company and finally Kelley Oil Corporation, which he founded in the early 80's.

David's friends, family, co-workers and employees will always treasure the "good ol' days" with fond memories of Kelley Farms in Georgetown, Texas and hunting in Hebbronville, Texas. He was larger than life, a true Texan with a contagious smile, deep voice and laugh that will be missed. His generosity and big heart were legendary, and he had a way of making even strangers feel special. One of a kind in a million ways, David was tough as nails on the outside but had a soft heart on the inside. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, leaving his mark on all of us. We rest easy knowing he is in a better place with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, those who have gone before him, and his beloved goldens, Luke, Jake, Will, Clover, Katy, Kelley and Jack.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Buster Arnold Kelley Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Leigh Marcus Kelley; daughter, Leah Kelley Parks and husband Tim of Houston; son, Travis David Kelley and wife Kathy of Austin; step-daughters, Shannon McPartland Cook and husband Aaron of Denver, and Meghan McPartland Krakauer and husband Steven of Dallas; and his sister, Linda Kelley Deal and brother in law Odell. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Meggie, Steele and Janie Parks; Sally, Mack and Annakate Kelley; Jackson Krakauer and Wyatt Cook.

The family will hold a private ceremony and burial in Gonzales, Texas and plan to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date due to current restrictions. If you would like to honor David during these trying times, please consider donating to your favorite charitable organization.



