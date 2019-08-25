|
David Arey Knickel
1928-2019
David Arey Knickel passed away on August 8, 2019. David was born November 1, 1928 and enjoyed a childhood in Fairy Chasm, on the north shore of Milwaukee Wisconsin, with brother, Galen, and parents William D. and Gladys P. Knickel. He attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WS where he received his BA in Music in 1950. His educational pursuits continued at Columbia University in New York, NY where he received a Masters of Arts in 1951 and at University of Houston, Houston TX where he obtained his Doctor of Education in 1967.
As a child, David attended Camp Manito-wish, a YMCA camp with a vision of challenging the young campers to "grow in wisdom, in stature, in favor with God, and in favor with one another". So compelled was David by this experience he became a Head Counselor and a lifetime supporter of the camp.
The greatest love of his life was as a choral director. When drafted into the army in 1952, he was stationed at Fort Smith, Arkansas and a member of the Counter Intelligence Corp. It was there that he organized and conducted his first choral assemble. He did the same again on the ship sailing across the Pacific Ocean to Korea. And once again while stationed in Korea.
Upon discharge from the army in 1954, he became an assistant to the President of Ripon College and later, the Director of Fundraising for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. In 1963 he moved to Houston with Edward "Doc" Taylor, who was his partner for 50 years. David enjoyed a number of teaching roles in Houston including at the Kincaid School, and the Houston Community College System.
Over the many years in Houston, David experienced the love and care of a strong community of friends. He was a member of the Chappell Hill Historical Society, enjoyed reading, gardening and his beloved dachshunds. He attended the First Congregational Church of Houston and enjoyed singing in their choir.
His brother, Galen Knickel and his nephew, Bill Knickel, preceded David in death. He is survived by his sister=in-law, Lorie Knickel, nephew, Brad Knickel and his wife Carin and their children, Brianne and Conner.
Given David's love of choral music, there is no doubt that David is now organizing a choir of angels.
A celebration of life will take place on the 27th of October, at 2 PM at The First Congregational Church of Houston at 10840 Beinhorn Road, Houston, Texas 77024. The interment of David's ashes will be a private ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made to The First Congregational Church of Houston Music Fund in David's honor or the Chappell Hill Historical Society 9220 Poplar Street, Chappell Hill, TX 77426
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019