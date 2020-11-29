1/1
David Lechter
1946 - 2020
David Price Lechter
1946-2020
David Price Lechter, a gifted story teller and child at heart, died November 12,2020. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi. Parents were Julia and Max Lechter. During the 1960's, he served as intercept operator in the Air Force security services in Vietnam, Philippines and Italy. After receiving his degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, his career as a salesman and trainer in the chemical and hospitality industry took him to almost every continent. With a joyful, charismatic personality and fluency in three languages, David made lifelong friends wherever he went and adapted easily to new environments - even when he had to sweep out the hay and chase the goats out of his hotel room. His favorite job was Disney World. He couldn't get enough of Mickey Mouse. David loved well, laughed easily, always showed a genuine interest in people. He ended his time with others saying, "Just remember: We love you." Right back at you, David. He is survived by wife, Pat; daughter, Angela; sister, Sharon Smalling (Richard); niece, Stephanie Smalling

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
