|
|
David Lee Reitz
1950-2020
David Lee Reitz
April 29, 1950-
February 19, 2020
David Lee Reitz, age 69, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. David was born in
Weimar, Texas on April 29, 1950. David is survived by his wife Debbie of Missouri City; his sister Nancy Stratta and husband Joe of College Station, Texas; his sister Debbie Lowry and husband Scott of Boerne, Texas. Other survivors include David's two daughters April Machock and husband Frank and Amanda Gosline and husband Brian and grandchildren Taylor and Ryanne Machock and Aiden Gosline, all of Sugar Land, Texas and nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
David spent much of his childhood years travelling the world because his dad, Col. John David Reitz, was a decorated US Air Force Pilot and graduate from Texas A & M University, and with his mom Nancy raising a son and two daughters, and she was a graduate from the University of Texas. After settling in San Antonio, David enrolled in Churchill High School where he played varsity football his junior and senior year. As with all High School seniors, decisions had to be made on a college. Remembering that David's dad attended Texas A&M University and his mom attended the University of Texas, David decided he would not look good in a burnt orange shirt and decided to follow his dad's footsteps by joining the Corps of Cadets of Texas A&M University.
In August 1968, David enrolled at Texas A&M University and entered Squadron 12 of the Corps of Cadets and later transferred to Squadron One ("Huslin One") in September 1970. In May 1972, David received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. After graduating in 1972, David moved to Houston where he met Debbie Soutar, the love of his life for 47 years. They dated and got married on January 27, 1973.
David was an owner of one of Houston's largest tool companies serving multiple industries in Texas, and a longtime member of the Missouri City Exchange Club and member of Saint Catherine's Episcopal of Sienna in Missouri City. One of David's favorite weekend getaways (besides Aggie Football games at Kyle Field) was the Reitz Ranch in Llano, Texas and a recent weekend place at Horseshoe Bay. He looked forward to the hunting season to have his close friends – Aggies, non-Aggies and Cajuns, to sit around the campfire to talk about the past, current and future Aggie or LSU games and politics.
A memorial service will be held at St. Catherine's of Sienna at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020. Reception to follow at Quail Valley Country Club in Missouri City. In lieu of flowers, the family would like gifts to be made to the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association (CCA) at 1134 Finfeather Road, Bryan, TX 77803 noting David Reitz '72 in the memo of the check, or to St. Catherine's of Sienna Mission Fund at 4747 Sienna Pkwy, Missouri City, TX 77459 noting David Reitz in the memo of the check.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020