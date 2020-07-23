1/
David Levitin
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B Levitin
1957-2020
David Bruce Levitin, born on May 21, 1957, passed away on July 18, 2020.
David is survived by his mother, Margit S Levitin; brother, Michael H Levitin; sister, Terri L Levitin; aunt and uncle, Sig and Evelyn Westheimer; his nieces, Tara Levitin (Jack Thompson) and Jolee Levitin; and, his grandnieces and grandnephew, Lucy Feeney, Texas Feeney, and Frankie Thompson.
David was preceded in death by his father, Joseph H Levitin; his grandparents, Ruth L Simon and Michael J and Rosemary H Levitin; and his nephew, Levi H Levitin.
David will be very missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the news of David’s passing. We had great times growing up, memories I will treasure for ever. My condolences to his entire family.
Glenn Singer
Friend
July 22, 2020
i am deeply saddened by this news.

Feel like a part of my childhood has been lost forever.

Marit, Michael and Terri, my thoughts are with y’all. I know he was a great son, brother, and uncle.

My deepest sympathies
David Aaronson
David Aaronson
Friend
July 22, 2020
May you rest in peace sweet soul and soar with God's angels.
Donna W Allen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved