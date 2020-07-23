David B Levitin

1957-2020

David Bruce Levitin, born on May 21, 1957, passed away on July 18, 2020.

David is survived by his mother, Margit S Levitin; brother, Michael H Levitin; sister, Terri L Levitin; aunt and uncle, Sig and Evelyn Westheimer; his nieces, Tara Levitin (Jack Thompson) and Jolee Levitin; and, his grandnieces and grandnephew, Lucy Feeney, Texas Feeney, and Frankie Thompson.

David was preceded in death by his father, Joseph H Levitin; his grandparents, Ruth L Simon and Michael J and Rosemary H Levitin; and his nephew, Levi H Levitin.

David will be very missed and will remain in our hearts forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store