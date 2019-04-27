David Arlow Lund

1934-2019

David A. Lund, beloved husband, father, and grandpa, died March 31, 2019. His first 39 years were lived in North Dakota as a farmer and later also an implement dealer. He moved his family to Houston, Texas in 1973. He worked for JI Case construction and Nelson Services in Cut'n Shoot, Texas before starting his own "Problem Solving Roofing" business specializing in innovative solutions and coatings. Anytime he was not working, he was spending time with family, church activities or missions. David moved back to his beloved North Dakota and brothers and sisters in 2018 after the death of his wife JoAnn.

A memorial service will be held at First Methodist Church downtown at Main and Clay. The service will be at 2:00 on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church missions or to outreach organizations dear to your heart.