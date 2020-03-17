|
David Samuel Lurie
1949-2020
David Samuel Lurie, age 70, passed away on March 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
David will be remembered as a teddy bear with a big heart. He loved the game of golf, anything sports related (especially his Oklahoma Sooners and any Houston team), summers in Northern Michigan, his family, and dear friends. He was known by those closest to him for his caring nature, sense of humor and spins on life.
David is survived by his incredible sister, Sandra Kupfer; loving ex-wife of over 40 years, Jil Lurie; daughters Lindsey Lurie and Paige Berns; son Craig Lurie and his fiancé Mayrim Rios; son-in-law Blake Berns; grandchildren Mia Lurie, Annie Berns and Lucy Berns. David was preceded in death by his parents Meyer Lurie and Miriam Folloder Lurie, and his brother Michael Lurie.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date in Northern Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a memorial contribution to:
•Pancreatic Cancer Action
Network
•University of Oklahoma
Chip In Club
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020