David Mark Prescott
1959-2020
David Mark Prescott passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Per his wishes, a memorial service will not be held. A lifelong resident of Houston, he was born July 16, 1959 to Clarence David and Betty Lou (Savoy) Prescott. He spent his career as a CNC machinist at Textool, his family's company. His passions included motocross and hunting and fishing with his family. Fondly known as "Moose" to many, he was most proud of his son Travis. Survivors include his son Travis Dylan Cochran Prescott and daughter-in-law Kaylee (Butler) Prescott of Pearland, TX, brother Steve Prescott of Dickinson, TX, sister Sheri Chamblin of Pearland, TX, nephews Nicolaus and Dalton Prescott, and nieces Savannah and Sienna Chamblin. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence David and Betty Lou Prescott, wife Bonnie (Cochran) Prescott, and sister, Lisa Prescott.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020