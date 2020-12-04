David C. McCarble1935-2020David Charles McCarble, age 85, lifetime resident of Houston, passed peacefully in his sleep early Sun., November 29, 2020.Viewing: 12-8pm Sun., Dec 6, with the family present from 2-4pm. Live streamed service 11am, Mon. Dec 7, 2020. Those wishing to observe a live stream of the ceremony may visit the Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00am. Final place of rest: Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas.Survivors: wife, Martha McCarble of the home; sisters Deanna Clatworthy, Sylvia Franklin; cherished children: David McCarble Jr.,Anthony McCarble, Therese Garner & Timothy McCarble, all of the Greater Houston area. 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary.