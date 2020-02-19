|
|
David Michael
McDermott
1945-2020
David was born February 6, 1945 to John & Catherine McDermott in Portland, Maine and passed away on February 16, 2020 in Katy, Texas.
He graduated from Cheverus High School in Portland, Maine in 1963 and from the University of Maine in 1967. Shortly after, David began his career as a teacher at his alma matter, Cheverus High School.
He served in the U.S. Army before moving to Raleigh , North Carolina in 1973 until his job moved him to Cypress, Texas in 1983.
David spent many years as a special investigator for the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Deposit Insurance Company and NASA. In his retirement, he worked as a math teacher at Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, Texas.
David was an avid reader and sports memorabilia collector with the love for Notre Dame Football, Joe Montana and the Boston Red Sox.
He also had a great love for classic country music that he shared with is entire family. Some of his favorite artists were Willie Nelson and The Highwaymen.
David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine McDermott and his brother, Peter McDermott.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne Norris McDermott; his brothers, Frank McDermott, Johnny McDermott and Mark McDermott; his children, Carrie Mitchell and husband Bryan Salter, Sean Mitchell and wife Amy Mitchell, Katie Marchand and husband Jeremy Marchand, Erin Miller and husband Fred Miller and Patrick McDermott and wife Heather McDermott; his grandchildren Killian Marchand, Alex Mitchell, Memphis Marchand, Cameron Mitchell, Kade McDermott, James Miller, Aubrey McDermott, Connor Miller and Brooklynn McDermott.
At his request, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Houston SPCA would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020