David Glen McDonald
1941-2020
David Glen McDonald, 78 of Humble TX. Born November 27, 1941 in San Diego CA. Passed away January 30, 2020 at his home in Humble TX of Alzheimer's. He is preceded in death by his parents Lauchie Glenn McDonald and Dorothy Marie (Bolen) McDonald-Moore. He is survived by his Son Brian Glen McDonald (wife Susie), Grandson Barrett Glen McDonald of Germantown TN, wife Guen Marie (Butil) McDonald of Humble TX, his brother Dan Patrick McDonald (wife Irina), his sisters Carolyn Sue Alburtis, Melinda Marie McDonald, Laurie Lee Gschwend (husband Dave), and Patricia Ann Jansen, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. David is a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and spent many years working in the IT field planning, setting up, installing, and maintaining WAN/LAN networks in the U.S. and overseas. He will be missed by all.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020