David Carl Meskill

1955-2020

David Carl Meskill, 65, passed away Saturday, November 14 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Dave was born on June 11, 1955 in Rochester, New York to Howard and Lillian Meskill.

Dave is survived by his wife Linda, his son Keith, his daughter Caitlin, and his brothers John and Bruce.

Always a nature lover, Dave grew up enjoying skiing and family camping trips across the US as well as raising horses and competing in equestrian events. Later he would take up sailing and scuba diving.

Dave graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Chemical Engineering. He was a scientist and a problem solver and traveled the world working in the oil and gas, telecommunications and technology industries. Professionally, Dave will be remembered for his work with SBM Atlantia, Modec, SNC and Dow Chemical.

A quiet, thoughtful and generous man, Dave was always ready to help anyone that needed it. He was an avid reader, a Hallmark movie watcher, a Starbucks coffee fan and a devoted father. He loved going to his children's sporting events and orchestra performances.

Dave will be cherished and loved forever. Memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA or the National Park Service.



