David Montemayor
1956-2020
With great sadness, the Montemayor family announces the unexpected loss of DAVID MONTEMAYOR, age 64; beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
David passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born January 24, 1956 in Brownsville, TX to Manuel and Natalia Montemayor. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carlos, Hector and Humberto. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Magdalena, sons David Jr., Victor and wife Jennifer, grandchildren Viktor, Courtney, Casey, sisters Linda, Olivia, Sonia, Cynthia, brothers Osvaldo and Jesse. He also leaves behind a large extended family and network of friends.
David's wife and family were his priority, pride and joy. He enjoyed grilling for family get togethers, traveling, smoking an occasional cigar with his sons and yet he was also very health-conscious and an avid weight lifter. His many artistic gifts included drawing, painting, metal works, carving, and gardening. He could fix anything and created many things that are displayed in the family home and yard. From the age of 19 he worked in the refinery industry as a committed, conscientious and tireless employee.
He was a kind and generous soul, cherished and respected by many. He will be forever missed. May David ("Pop-Pop" to his grandchildren) Rest In Eternal Peace.
A Memorial, Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be live streamed on Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home's Facebook page. The Internment of Ashes will take place privately at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
For dates and times please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/david-montemayor-9126124.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of David Montemayor to the Houston Food Bank at houstonfoodbank.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020