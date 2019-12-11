|
David Newton Gillmore
1937-2019
David Newton Gillmore, a much beloved husband, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor, passed away on October 30, 2019 while visiting Sarasota, Florida. He suffered a stroke there on October 12, 2019. He was 82.
Blessed with an extraordinary sense of humor and a kind, generous spirit, David lived an abundant, fulfilling life. He made significant contributions to the field of educational broadcasting and spent many years as a community volunteer. His interests were wide ranging and he was devoted to family and friends.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 27, 1937, David was the son of Carleton Nathan "Pat" Gillmore and Gladys Wanda Bennett. David attributed his early interest in communications to his father, a New York Central Railroad telegrapher for 50 years, and to the radio productions at his church. His desire to see the world began with many trips on the family railroad pass to New York City, Niagara Falls and Cleveland where David watched his baseball hero, Bob Feller, play for the Indians.
David attended Arlington Elementary School and was a 1955 graduate of Libbey High School where he was named "Outstanding Student." He entered the University of Toledo earning his Bachelor of Education degree in 1960. A member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, David participated in numerous campus leadership and social activities. A lasting legacy of his college experience was his enthusiasm for the songs of Tom Lehrer which he could sing from memory.
A natural-born, creative teacher, David began his career at Libbey High School where he taught English and drama courses. He introduced his students to contemporary Broadway musicals and theater. Thanks to his remarkable recall, he often quoted from his favorite student production, "The Teahouse of the August Moon," as well as from the works of Mark Twain, Emily Dickinson and Robert Frost.
After four years at Libbey, David joined the University of Toledo faculty as a television production and broadcasting instructor. WGTE, the Toledo educational television station, was located in the same facility and David became involved in various production and announcing roles at the station. While working, he attended graduate school and received his University of Toledo Master of Education degree in 1965.
In 1966, a broadcasting trade journal advertised positions for a groundbreaking U.S. government project in American Samoa to improve the education and language skills of the territory's children. David met the qualifications and applied. The next three years became the defining experience of his life.
As he described in his 1977 Public Television Review article, "Education in American Samoa: The Way It Was; The Way It Is," David joined a team of American educators and broadcasters who went to the territory to establish a school system using the latest techniques in instructional telecommunications and a specially designed curriculum.
Specifically, all the small village one-room schools were consolidated into 26 newly constructed elementary and three high school campuses. A new culturally sensitive curriculum was instituted with core content written and delivered from a new six channel television center capable of reaching every village in the territory. The team included about 150 curriculum specialists, engineers, principals, television teachers, researchers, producers, artists, photographers and their families. The four-studio production center could produce 200 television lessons weekly, along with newly printed lesson guides, worksheets, tests and classroom materials.
For the first two years, David produced and directed the television lessons. During the 1968-69 school year David was assigned to project evaluation requiring him to make numerous visits to the more remote village schools reachable only by walking over mountain trails. People living in these villages rarely had any contact with outsiders and spoke only Samoan. Upon arriving, David would address the village chiefs about what he was doing there. Since he knew very little Samoan, he would look for a fifth or sixth grade child to translate the essential information and the chiefs would smile a welcome. Such experiences demonstrated the project's success. Samoan children could now speak English.
The project generated worldwide attention. Education ministers from developing nations, Asian and European broadcasters, economic planners from other Pacific Island nations, generals, admirals, American school superintendents, Senators and Congressman all came for a look. President Lyndon Johnson and Lady Bird arrived on Air Force One to dedicate a school. Charles Lindbergh scheduled a half hour tour but stayed all morning.
Island life agreed with David. Acting in local theater productions, refereeing student basketball games, and riding his motorcycle everywhere, he made lasting friendships and remained in touch with his "aiga" via the online "Coconut Telegraph." Above all, David admired and respected the Samoan people and their customs. He spoke about Samoa almost every day and believed learning to live in another culture is the best education anyone could have.
In 1969 David returned to Toledo and became Production Director, Senior Director and Studio Supervisor at WGTE. He hosted a weekend sports program, directed the station's first televised fundraising auction and mentored younger staff members. He began participating in national educational broadcasting meetings where he conducted training seminars, becoming acquainted with the industry's leaders.
David was accepted into the Michigan State University Instructional Design and Technology doctoral program in 1971. After completing his Ph.D. course work and about to begin his dissertation, he received an offer in 1973 to become Director of Professional Training Services at the National Association of Educational Broadcasters in Washington, DC. During the next five years, David designed and marketed professional development programs for NAEB members, worked closely with other trade associations and organizations, such as National Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and attended a Harvard Business School Executive Development Program for broadcasters.
Shortly after moving to DC, David witnessed a traffic incident coming to the rescue of the driver of a car hit by a city bus. The driver later introduced him to her attorney, Kathleen Hoehn. David liked to say he met Kathy "by accident." Before long, they discovered their mutual interests in music, theater, history and travel. They were married on December 14, 1974 in the historic Metropolitan Methodist Church.
In 1978 after Kathy's career took her to Kentucky, David taught courses at Morehead State University and worked on a gubernatorial campaign. He then became General Manager of Instructional Television Services at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. David's communication skills and his ability to build staff esprit de corps caught the attention of the University President who named him his Executive Assistant.
New opportunities brought David and Kathy to Houston, Texas in 1985. Until his retirement in 1999, David held several administrative, project management and media related positions at The University of Texas Health Science Center in the School of Allied Health Sciences and the School of Public Health. Following 9/11, David served as a training consultant at the National Terrorism Preparedness Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida.
After retirement, David soon returned to his first love, broadcasting, by volunteering at Sight Into Sound, a Houston non-profit organization providing radio reading, custom reading and audio description services for individuals with visual, physical and learning disabilities. Over the next 20 years listeners heard David's deep "radio voice" every Monday morning during his live newscast. He also described various local events, such as the rodeo parade, as they were happening. A believer in the SIS mission, David served on its board of directors since 2001.
David also enjoyed being a good neighbor volunteering for and serving as president of homeowner associations in Kentucky and Houston.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Carleton Earl Gillmore and Robert Lowell Gillmore, David is survived by his wife Kathleen Cory Gillmore, a sister Mary Lou Geis, and a sister-in-law Barbara Gillmore.
He is also survived by nephews Robert Gillmore (Cheri), Richard Gillmore (Betty), Ronald Gillmore (Robin), Greg Geis (Beth) and Jeff Geis; nieces Kathy Gillmore Nelsen (Charles) and Jennelle Geis Tanner (Troy); and their children and grandchildren all of whom considered David a special uncle.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sight Into Sound, 3935 Essex Lane, Houston, Texas 77027 or by calling 713 622 2767. Online contributions can be made at sightintosound.org.
Arrangements are pending for a celebration honoring David's life on his birthday.
Tofa Tavita la'u manamea.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019