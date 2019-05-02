David Martin Ostfeld

1940-2019

David Martin Ostfeld passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family and treasured pet on April 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas as a result of complications from Parkinson's at the age of 78.

David is survived by his wife Deedee Ostfeld; son and daughter-in-law Keith and Amy Ostfeld; son and son-in law Greg Ostfeld and Allan Waite; sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Richard Sweet; sister Naomi Ostfeld; and granddaughters Caitlyn and Mackenzie. He is preceded by his mother and father Edna and Morry Ostfeld.

David was born is St. Louis, Missouri and graduated from Washington University with bachelor's degrees in physics and electrical engineering and a master's degree in automatic control engineering. After moving to Houston and while working as an engineer, he earned his J.D. from South Texas College of Law and became an intellectual property attorney until his retirement in 2015. He was actively involved at Congregation Beth Israel, attending weekly services and Torah study and pursuing his personal spiritual studies.

As both an engineer and an intellectual property attorney, David dedicated significant volunteer hours and resources to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to advance the intellectual property rights for U.S. engineers, scientists, and companies, particularly entrepreneurs. He started the Intellectual Property Committee in IEEE, fought against reverse engineering practices, fought for privacy protection, and testified in front of Congress in favor of properly compensating government engineers and scientists for inventions they created.

David had no love greater than his love of family. He was a devoted husband and father, proud of Deedee's political activism and social causes, cheering his sons' accomplishments, and delighted by his granddaughters' boundless enthusiasm.

David was a German Shepherd enthusiast, owning seven of the peculiar beasts over his lifetime with an intensity eclipsed only by his doting on his two granddaughters. He enjoyed talking, singing, coloring, swimming, and playing (and cheating) at many games. And he proudly lived to his last day never having changed a diaper.

David's family and community remember him as a man of faith, an intellectual inspiration, a compassionate soul, an irrepressible teller of incomprehensible jokes, and an unapologetic singer of spontaneous songs. He left the world better than he found it. He loved and cherished many and is loved and cherished by all who knew him.

A memorial service is scheduled at Congregaiton Beth Israel Gordon Chapel on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 12:30pm with a reception afterwards. All are welcome to attend to celebrate David's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Congregation Beth Israel (beth-israel.org) designated for the Torah Study class, the Houston Area Parkinson Society (hapsonline.org) designated to the boxing program, or to a . Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary