David L. Phillips, Sr.
1937-2020
David L. Phillips, Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 12, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
David was predeceased in death by his son David Phillips, Jr. He is survived by his wife of sixty years Myrna Phillips, his daughters Pam Miller and her husband Lamar and Dana Diehl and her husband Jim, grandsons Kyle Miller and his wife Morgan, Chris Miller and his wife Jordan, granddaughter Erin Diehl and great-granddaughter Blakley Miller. Also left behind are two brothers Lyle Phillips and his wife Mabel and Randy Phillips and his wife Pat, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
David was a CPA and practiced in public accounting for 30 years. Upon retirement he formed his own business The Small Business Controller.
In light of current health and safety concerns arrangements for memorial services in Kansas City are pending.
In lieu of customary remembrances the family requests with gratitude donations be made in his name to Alzheimer's Foundation, 822 Eighth Ave 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Season's Hospice, 10318 Lake Road Bldg C, Suite 102 Houston, TX 77070.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020