David Ritchie Jr. Obituary
David Gavin Ritchie, Jr.
1936-2020
David G. Ritchie, Jr. was born on May 1, 1936 and died on April 16, 2020. Dave was a native of Houston, Texas. He graduated from San Jacinto High School, The University of Texas, and South Texas College of Law and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He practiced law for over 30 years and retired to the golf course. He was preceded in death by his parents David Gavin Ritchie, Sr. and Florence Thompson Ritchie; sisters Jane Smith, and Nancy Overly (and brother-in-law Bill Overly). He is survived by daughters Anne Ritchie, Page Johnson (Jacob), and Katherine Ritchie Rapp (Brian), grandchildren Sarah Johnson, Emma Johnson, Ella Rapp, and Julia Rapp, brother-in-law Bob Smith and his wife Martha, nieces and nephew: Kathy, Cindy, Carolyn, Shary, Marty, and John, and former wife Peggy. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends and a few golf courses that he never got to play. Dave's passion was golf and when he was unable to swing the club any longer, he enjoyed observing fellow golfers hitting around the golf course. A celebration of life will be had once we are able to gather together again. He would hate for anyone to send condolence flowers. If you feel inclined, please consider making a donation to the Houston SPCA – Dave loved his four-legged furry friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
