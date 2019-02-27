Home

Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
David Rodgers Obituary
David Rodgers
1961-2019
David "Paw-Paw" Rodgers, 57, of Houston, TX passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on May 15, 1961 to Alvin and Laverne Rodgers. David was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, and traveled the world as a young man serving his country. He worked at the Clear Lake City Water Authority for over 28 years as a plumbing inspector and Field Operations Supervisor. He was passionate about golf and worked in his spare time at the Magnolia Creek Golf Club. He was a true family man, and especially loved spending time with his grandbabies. He was dedicated to his trade, having twice served as the President of the TX State Association of Plumbing Inspectors and as a member of IAPMO.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sue Williams-Rodgers; His daughters Kristen Johnson (Adam) and Nicole Vaughn (Nick); grandchildren Nolan, Robert, and Charlotte; brothers Paul Rodgers (Barbara) and Curt Rodgers (Peggy); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many, many close friends.

Visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 am with a reception and interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
