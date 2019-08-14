|
David Lieuen Rogers
1949-2019
David Lieuen Rogers passed away on August 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 20, 1949 in Fort Worth TX. He graduated, with honors, from Clear Creek High School in 1967 and was a National Merit Scholar. He attended and graduated from the University of Houston. He was a Managing Director at Marsh Wortham Insurance in Information Systems and retired in March of 2019 after 30 years of service
David was preceded in death by his parents George Snelling Rogers and Hulda Rogers. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Michelle Feser Rogers, his children Samuel David Jenkin Rogers, Sara Elizabeth Rogers and Morgan Lorraine Rogers and his five sisters Martha Dresher, Ruth Ann Dresher, Susan Rogers, Robin Rogers and Nancy Carerra.
David was a devoted family man, patient, kind and humble. He loved music, computer programing and watching his children's sporting activities. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sigmund Hsu and his medical care team at the Mischer Neuroscience Institute for their loving care of David during his fifteen-month battle with brain cancer.
A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held on Friday, August 16 at 2pm in the afternoon at St Paul's Methodist Church, 5501 Main St Houston, TX 77004.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St Paul's Methodist Foundation or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019