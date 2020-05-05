David Santana
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Santana Jr.
1975-2020
David Santana Jr., 44, of Houston, Texas, passed away April 25, 2020.
David was born September 30, 1975, Houston, Texas. He graduated from Sharpstown High School in 1994, during which time, at age 17, he fought and won his first battle with cancer. He attended the University of St. Thomas in Houston, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Communications in 1998 and then a Masters in Education in 2001.
David's career included executive positions for multiple Chambers of Commerce, as well as a unit executive director for the American Cancer Society. His true calling was in Montessori Education, becoming a teacher at Garden Oaks Montessori. He established the Montessori middle school program at Garden Oaks and then went on to create Texas's first public high school Montessori program at Waltrip High School, where he was the Montessori Program Director. He was an inspiration to many for his dedication to his students and to life.
David was a brilliant and avid hobbyist. He volunteered as a docent at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, where he became an expert on ancient Egypt. He was an active member of the White Horse Academy of Martial Arts, earning a Red Belt and was ready for his Black Belt test. He was a master of the art of quilting, lego-making, and games.
He is survived by his parents, David Sr. and Enriquetta; his younger sister Diana; his younger brother Michael; and his three cats, Darwin, Emma, and Ally.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
May 4, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Darla Henry
May 4, 2020
I hope Davids family and friends find a piece of peace.
Lisanne Thomas
Friend
May 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Wetterauer
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved