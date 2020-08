David Ashton Senami2020-2020For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God... eternal in the heavens. 2 Corinthians 5:1Dearest David, we love and adore you. We are saddened that you are no longer with us but we find joy in knowing that you are safe in the arms of The Lord. Love Mom, Dad, Keyonna, Samuel, Michael and Makayla.