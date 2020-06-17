David Sullivan
1954 - 2020
David A Sullivan
1954-2020
David Alan Sullivan of Pasadena Texas passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on April 20, 1954 to Talmadge and Ann Sullivan. He was a gifted artist and musician. He is survived by his mother Ann Philpot and his brother Randy Sullivan. His remains will be interned at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Pasadena Texas. Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
