David A Sullivan

1954-2020

David Alan Sullivan of Pasadena Texas passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on April 20, 1954 to Talmadge and Ann Sullivan. He was a gifted artist and musician. He is survived by his mother Ann Philpot and his brother Randy Sullivan. His remains will be interned at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Pasadena Texas. Services will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store