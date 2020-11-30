David Wayne Theis
1966-2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Wayne Theis, 54, from Houston, Texas, on the afternoon of November 27, 2020. Dave passed away suddenly after a tragic accident and was surrounded by loved ones. Dave grew up in Kingwood, Texas, and graduated from San Marcos Baptist Academy before proudly joining the United States Marine Corps. He served his country for eight years, including serving in Desert Storm. Following his service, he graduated from Sam Houston State University and soon became the father to two boys, Roger Christian and Justin Wayne. Dave began his long and impressive career in the turbo machinery industry in which he was a pioneer. His most recent role was as the CEO of Allied Power Group and like everything in life he worked tirelessly at it. His life was full of friends and adventure but things got even better when he met Laura Elliott who was the love of his life and together they had a daughter, Elliott Paris, who is the epitome of Daddy's girl.
Anyone who spent time with Dave would quickly learn of his many passions in life. In fact, in the midst of his career Dave pursued a graduate degree in history fueled simply by his love of history and education. Dave traveled to more countries than many of us can name and could talk history with any scholar. If you ever traveled with Dave, you went to every museum the city had to offer and definitely finished the day with a fine meal and a pint. Some of the best days any of us spent with Dave were on the water, usually in a boat he was captaining and often casting lines. Dave's love of history, art and the outdoors was eclipsed only by his love for family and friends. Dave was the most amazing and loving husband and father to his family, not a decision he made was done without taking them into consideration.
Dave leaves behind his wife, Laura Elliott Theis, his daughter, Elliott Paris Theis and sons Roger Christian Theis and Justin Wayne Theis. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Godwin, sister, Charlene Watson, brother, Sterling Young, father-in-law, Bill Elliott and brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Jayne Elliott. Dave also leaves behind a lifetime of friends that were like family and a brotherhood of colleagues.
Due to COVID-19 services will be limited but live streaming will be available to those who are unable to attend. Memorial contributions can be made to The Children's Assessment Center in Houston, on which David served on the board, or the charity of your choice
.