Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John the Divine

David Todd


1940 - 2020
David Todd Obituary
David "Greve" Todd
1940-2020
DAVID GREVE TODD passed away on Monday, February 26 at the age of 80. The son of John David Todd and Louise Greve Todd, he graduated in 1957 from Lamar High School and from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1961. Surviving are his wife Leslie Robertson Todd his children Anna Todd (Mark Henderson), David Greve Todd, Jr., Rebecca Todd Gorsuch and his sister, Bernie Todd Smith. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Sylvia Todd Porteous. David was CEO of Cambe Geological Services for over 30 years. He was beloved by his many friends. A memorial service will be on Thursday, March 5 at 2 PM in the chapel of St. John the Divine. Burial services are private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Humane Society of Uvalde.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
