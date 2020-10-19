David Lee Walker

1957-2020

On October 15th, 2020, after fighting for the better part of a decade, David concluded his courageous battle with cancer. The result was a tie. Visitation Service to be held at Palms Funeral Home at 2300 E. Mulberry Angleton TX 77515 on Tuesday October 20th from 5-7 PM; family and friends are encouraged to share their memories beginning at 6:30. Graveside service will be held Wednesday October 21st at 1 PM at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery on 10th St in Danbury TX. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. David was born on August 29th, 1957 in Angleton, TX to parents Robert and Emma. He was known to ride around Brazoria county surfing, fishing, and cruising in his 327 Impala with his renegade group of friends. He met and married the love of his life Susan in 1981. After many happy years of marriage, Roger was born. David was an avid hunter, angler, gardener and golfer and never missed an opportunity to be outside in nature. His skill as a duck hunter was only matched by his prowess in the kitchen. David was the consummate family man who loved spending time with his wife, son, daughter in law, and grandson. He will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his father Robert and sister Karen. He is survived by his wife Susan, mother Emma, brother Robert Jr, son Roger, daughter in law Catherine, and grandson Anthony. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MD Anderson or the Coastal Conservation Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store