1/
David Walker
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Walker
1957-2020
On October 15th, 2020, after fighting for the better part of a decade, David concluded his courageous battle with cancer. The result was a tie. Visitation Service to be held at Palms Funeral Home at 2300 E. Mulberry Angleton TX 77515 on Tuesday October 20th from 5-7 PM; family and friends are encouraged to share their memories beginning at 6:30. Graveside service will be held Wednesday October 21st at 1 PM at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery on 10th St in Danbury TX. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. David was born on August 29th, 1957 in Angleton, TX to parents Robert and Emma. He was known to ride around Brazoria county surfing, fishing, and cruising in his 327 Impala with his renegade group of friends. He met and married the love of his life Susan in 1981. After many happy years of marriage, Roger was born. David was an avid hunter, angler, gardener and golfer and never missed an opportunity to be outside in nature. His skill as a duck hunter was only matched by his prowess in the kitchen. David was the consummate family man who loved spending time with his wife, son, daughter in law, and grandson. He will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his father Robert and sister Karen. He is survived by his wife Susan, mother Emma, brother Robert Jr, son Roger, daughter in law Catherine, and grandson Anthony. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MD Anderson or the Coastal Conservation Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palms Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palms Funeral Home
2300 E Mulberry St
Angleton, TX 77515
(979) 849-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palms Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved