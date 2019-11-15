|
|
David W. Westhause
1938-2019
David W. Westhause,81, was entered into rest on November 11, 2019. He was preceded into death by his parents; Erwin C. Westhause Sr. and mother Anita Sue Smith, and his brother Erwin C. Westhause by his son David W. Westhause Jr. and his nephew Paul Walker Jr. He survived by his wife Roberta Westhause "who will always love you", and his son Michael Westhause and his wife Linda, and his grandchildren, Bailey, Madison, and Abigail and by his dog Smokey, by his brother in law Paul walker, by his nieces and nephews Tracy, Scott, Pam and Karen and numerous family and friends whom he loved.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 16 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home,13001 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77079. Service starts at 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019