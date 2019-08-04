|
David Neil Williams
1945-2019
David "Dave" Williams passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Dave was born to Henry Arnold "Jumbo" and Gracie Williams in Crane, Texas on April 20th, 1945. He attended Crane High School, Texas Tech University, and obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston in 1970. Dave worked for Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland and later established his own private practice.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Bee. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Martha, as well as numerous family members.
A family memorial service will be held in South Texas on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019