1/
David Wylie
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wylie
1946-2020
David Wylie, 73, was called home to Jesus from his home in Houston, TX on July 19, 2020.
David was proceeded in death by his father and mother, BG and Catherine Wylie, and his sister Darla Farrell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christine; children: Kristen (Clay) Burton and David (Nona) Wylie; seven adoring grandchildren: Wylie, Bradley, and Brooks Burton; Charlie, Ben, John, and Margaret Wylie; his sister Debbie (Farris) Richardson; and many other relatives and friends.
David was born on September 3, 1946 in Alice, TX. He graduated in 1968 from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. David gave his life to Jesus in 1986, and he was a constant gentleman to all he met. He was passionate about all sports throughout his childhood and adult life….rarely missing a grandchild's sporting event.
His love was fierce. He adored his wife, kids, and grandkids. His legacy will live with us forever. We watched him dedicate his life to Jesus. He was flawed and human but our perfect earthly father. He is gone way too soon, and there is huge hole in our hearts. But... God! The family is at peace knowing he is at rest in heaven.
Memorial services will be held on July 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary of Second Baptist Church (6400 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77057). A link is listed below for live streaming of the ceremony.
http://www.second.org/liveevents
Please consider making a contribution to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
50 Briar Hollow Ln
Suite 300 W
Houston, TX 77027

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
01:00 PM
in the sanctuary of Second Baptist Church -- A link for live streaming of the ceremony...http://www.second.org/liveevents
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Claire Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 28, 2020
We will remember David by his unique laughter and bright smile. We loved being around him as he shared his Joy. No greater accomplishment than to know Jesus! May he Rest In Peace in the arms of our savior.
Mike and Sheri Nesbit
Friend
July 28, 2020
I am so sad to hear about David's passing. May God comfort you all at this sad time.
Julia Morton
Acquaintance
July 28, 2020
David was a wonderful man, a true gentleman, who loved his wife Chris with a passion. He was so very proud of his children and grandchildren who each had a special place in his heart.
His sense of humor and easy manner made him a joy to be with.
He was a good friend. He will be missed.
Ernie Trozzo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved