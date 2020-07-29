David Wylie1946-2020David Wylie, 73, was called home to Jesus from his home in Houston, TX on July 19, 2020.David was proceeded in death by his father and mother, BG and Catherine Wylie, and his sister Darla Farrell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christine; children: Kristen (Clay) Burton and David (Nona) Wylie; seven adoring grandchildren: Wylie, Bradley, and Brooks Burton; Charlie, Ben, John, and Margaret Wylie; his sister Debbie (Farris) Richardson; and many other relatives and friends.David was born on September 3, 1946 in Alice, TX. He graduated in 1968 from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. David gave his life to Jesus in 1986, and he was a constant gentleman to all he met. He was passionate about all sports throughout his childhood and adult life….rarely missing a grandchild's sporting event.His love was fierce. He adored his wife, kids, and grandkids. His legacy will live with us forever. We watched him dedicate his life to Jesus. He was flawed and human but our perfect earthly father. He is gone way too soon, and there is huge hole in our hearts. But... God! The family is at peace knowing he is at rest in heaven.Memorial services will be held on July 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary of Second Baptist Church (6400 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77057). A link is listed below for live streaming of the ceremony.Please consider making a contribution to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in lieu of flowers.Cystic Fibrosis Foundation50 Briar Hollow LnSuite 300 WHouston, TX 77027