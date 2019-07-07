Davis B. Richardson

1929-2019

Davis Bates Richardson passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Norma, his daughters Clara Frances and Sue Ellen, his stepdaughter Patti Ramsey and stepson Greg Ramsey, his grandchildren Davis Anderson, Clara Anderson, Britt Davis, and Sue Anne Davis. He is also survived by two brothers, Fontaine and John, and the mother of his children, Sue Anne Garber Richardson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Professor Davis Payne Richardson and his mother Frances Bates Richardson, and his brother Joseph Earle Richardson.

Davis graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for two years. After leaving West Point, he served in the U.S. Army in Japan during the Korean War.

After the war, Davis graduated with a PhD in Chemistry in 1956 from the University of Arkansas.

Following graduation, Davis accepted a position with DuPont in Buffalo, NY. In 1958 he moved to La Porte, TX, to work at the Shell Oil Research Laboratory in Deer Park, TX. In 1964 he was promoted to the research labs of Royal Dutch Shell in Amsterdam.

On returning to the United States in 1965, Davis entered Shell management at the refinery in Wood River, IL. Following that assignment, he returned to Houston to work at Shell headquarters. While there he met his soulmate, Norma. Davis was then sent to Royal Dutch Shell headquarters in London. He and Norma were married there in 1979. Returning from London after two years, Davis was promoted to Vice President of Product Economics and Planning and later Vice President of Corporate Planning. He later became President of Shell Chemical, President of Shell Refining and Marketing, and ultimately President of Shell Development Company.

In 1989, Davis received a Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Arkansas.

Davis had many interests including golf, sports, travel, art, good food, good wine, and good friends. He was a voracious reader of history and politics, particularly the U.S. Civil War and WWII. He was also a great fan of the writings of Mark Twain and quoted him often. Davis will be remembered for his eternal optimism. He was a loving husband and father and we will miss him dearly.

Services will be held at the Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church Chapel, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX, on July 26 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The or the Star of Hope Mission. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019